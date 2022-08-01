Asphalt Project Begins On Stretch Of 96th Street In Owasso

Monday, August 1st 2022, 6:43 am

Construction on a busy stretch of 96th Street North in Owasso is expected to get underway on Monday. The City of Owasso says it is a temporary project before permanent repairs happen in 2024.

The city says delays to your commute could happen as road crews prepare to lay new asphalt as part of this overlay project. On Monday, the city says drivers can expect to see equipment put in place for the project.

Starting Tuesday, traffic controls will be set up from 119th East Avenue all the way to the bridge over Highway 169 on 96th Street. This would affect entrances to stores like Walmart and also the Smith Farm Marketplace.

The removal of the asphalt on the road is expected to start on Wednesday and continue until the end of the week. Next Monday, crews will begin adding new asphalt to the road. This will take several days to finish.

The new roads will then have to be re-striped once the new asphalt has been put down.

The city says the improvements are a temporary solution until permanent improvements are expected to happen on 96th street in 2024.