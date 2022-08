Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 7:54 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Has More High Schools Aviation Programs Than Any Other State

Oklahoma now has the most high schools in the nation offering aviation curriculum.

Starting this fall, 57 high schools in Oklahoma will offer aviation curriculum to their students.

Some students who participate may even be able to earn a private pilot certification while in high school.

News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday with details.