Thursday, August 4th 2022, 10:36 am

By: News On 6

2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle.

William Mason and David Foltz were subsequently arrested for larceny of copper and conspiracy after investigators discovered that the copper had been stolen locally.