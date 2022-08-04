Oxley Nature Center In Need Of Volunteers

Thursday, August 4th 2022, 4:08 pm

By: News On 6

Oxley Nature Center is looking for volunteers so, the Tulsa Parks Department held an event Thursday morning to talk about the different ways people could get involved.

The department says they're looking for naturalists, visitor center hosts, and people to help maintain the trails and host exhibits.

If we didn't have volunteers we'd have to close tomorrow," said Retired Senior Staff Naturalist. "Because right from the very get-go we knew here at Oxley there would never be enough staff for the demand for programming and facility and maintenance here."

If you're interested in volunteering but missed the Thursday morning session CLICK HERE to find more info.