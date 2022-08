Friday, August 5th 2022, 7:22 am

By: News On 6

Mega Ride Passes For The Tulsa State Fair To Go On Sale

Mega Ride Passes for the Tulsa State Fair go on sale on Friday.

Those interested can purchase tickets on the Tulsa State Fair Website.

Mega Ride Passes include gate admission and unlimited rides every day of the fair.

The passes will cost $70 each if attendees purchase them in advance online.

The Tulsa State fair will run from September 29th until October 9th.

For more information on how to purchase a Mega Ride Pass, Click Here.