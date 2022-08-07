Sapulpa Soccer Club Hosts Stickball Tournament

Saturday, August 6th 2022, 9:39 pm

By: News On 6

The Sapulpa Soccer Club hosted a Stickball tournament on Saturday.

Stickball is a street version of baseball, played with sticks and a rubber ball.

People also enjoyed live art, Native American fry bread, an eating contest and prizes.

"A lot of these kids grew up playing this game, and doing this was, and this is just a way that we can continue to be in our culture on a day-to-day basis," said Michael Deo. "You see what it brings. It brings out the family, it brings togetherness, it brings out food and art and everything, the good energy in a good way."

This co-ed tournament benefitted the Sapulpa Soccer Club and there was also a backpack and school supplies giveaway.