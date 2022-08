Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 5:30 am

By: News On 6

The Wagoner County Health Department is hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic will be held at the department's Coweta branch from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Children can get the vaccines for free if they are SoonerCare eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaska Native, otherwise they wil bill the recipent's insurance.

The health department says walk-ins are welcome.