Sunday, August 14th 2022, 9:55 am

By: News On 6

The Oakland Zoo has welcomed a newborn Southern Pudu, which is the world’s smallest species of deer.

Zookeepers said both the newborn and the mom, Riley, appear to be in good health and seem to be comfortable in their exhibit.

The zoo has yet to decide on a name for the newborn.

When not in captivity, Southern Pudus are typically found in southern Chile and southwestern Argentina.