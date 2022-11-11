Collinsville High School Holds Signing Day For Seniors Entering The Military

By: News On 6, David Prock

Collinsville High School is recognizing students who have decided to serve our country after graduation.

Six high school seniors are going to join different branches of the military, and four attended a signing ceremony. Veterans who heard about the event, showed up to offer their support for the seniors. Ryann Savage is a fourth-generation military and decided to join the army.

"My mom was a marine so she knows the ins and outs of the military and everything else so I think they're super excited," said Savage.

The high school says the ceremony went over so well that they plan to do it every year.