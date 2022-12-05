Tulsa Police Identify Man Killed In Early-Morning Stabbing


Monday, December 5th 2022, 10:00 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Breaking News Update 12/5/22 9:52 a.m.:

Police have identified a victim killed in a deadly stabbing in Tulsa early Sunday morning.

Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Raul Salgado. Police say Salgadon suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police say one person is in custody in connection to the stabbing.

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened overnight in Tulsa, Tulsa Police said.

Police said they responded to the scene at around 3:20 a.m. near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East Jasper Street.

Officers said that one man was found dead from a stab wound.

The suspect, Troy Decker, 56, was arrested and is being booked on the complaint of first-degree murder.

This is a developing story.
