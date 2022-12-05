By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Sending Sexual Photos To Underage Boy Arrested By OSBI Agents

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) have arrested a man in Pawnee County accused of sending sexual photos to an underage boy.

OSBI agents arrested Travis McClain in Cleveland, Oklahoma, on Friday.

According to agents, McClain is accused of sending sexual photos to a 12-year-old in Florida and the Internet Crimes Against Children unit tracked those photos to McClain's phone.

Agents say when they arrested him, he attempted to commit suicide, but they stopped him from hurting himself.

Authorities say McClain has previous convictions for child pornography and rape.