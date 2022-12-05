Cherokee Nation Opens New Food Distribution Center In Vinita


Monday, December 5th 2022, 8:23 am

By: News On 6


VINITA, Okla. -

The Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of its 8th food distribution center in Vinita on Friday.

The new 6,000 square foot facility was built with the tribe's "Respond, Recover, Rebuild" funds during the COVID pandemic.

The new facility will house offices, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store to provide Native American families with healthy foods every month.

The last distribution center the tribe opened was in Collinsville in 2014.

The tribe started the food distribution program back in 1984.
