US Homeland Security Extends Deadline To Get Oklahoma Real ID To May 2025

Oklahoma’s deadline for getting a Real ID has been pushed back again, for two years.

One tag agency said this will be a big help to them, because they’ve been having trouble getting enough people trained to handle the increased demand for Real IDs.

They hope Oklahomans will use this time to find the documents they’ll need, especially the ones that could be decades old.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that people now have until May 7, 2025 to get their Real ID in Oklahoma.

After that deadline, people will need either a Real ID license or a passport in order to fly, visit a military base, and enter some federal buildings.

If you’re not sure if you have a Real ID, just look in the upper right-hand corner. If there is a gold star there, you have one.

You will not need a Real ID to drive, vote, apply for federal benefits, or serve on a jury.

The biggest issue is getting all your paperwork together before you get your Real ID. That includes your identification, proof of residency, and all of your name change documents.

"A lot of those documents go back into the 40s, and 50s, and 60s that, they’re hard to find,” said Sydnee Allen, the V.P. of Operations at Central Tag Agency in Tulsa. “And so I think that's going to give people more time to get those documents together."

For a full list of documents you’ll need to get your Real ID, you can visit the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety website HERE.