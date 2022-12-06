A Holiday Adventure In Sapulpa: Okie Igloo Village

-

People in Sapulpa are working to draw more people in to celebrate the holiday season.

In downtown, you’ll find Okie Igloo Village. Amy Barnes is the co-founder of this unique winter experience. She is the owner of Okie Kidz Inflatables.

“We were just wanting to start a family tradition, something you couldn’t buy from the store, something outside the box that you can bring your family to,” Barnes said.

The outdoor venue built in the heart of downtown along Route 66 is designed to bring both families and friends together for a night under the lights, basking in the joy of Christmas.

The igloos are heated so people can sit in them comfortably for hours at a time.

There are a variety of activities to enjoy, including roasting smores by the fireplace, playing board games, and enjoying sweet treats. You can even find snow.

Sasha Messerschmidt lives in Sapulpa. For her, time spent with family is something she will always treasure.

“It gives family a chance to get out and see everything Sapulpa has to offer and shop the little downtown and shop small,” Messerschmidt said.

This is the first year for Okie Igloo Village, but the idea started in 2020.

During the height of the pandemic, Barnes set up the igloo villages privately in people’s homes. She said it means so much now being able to offer this to the entire community.

“When COVID shut down the party rental business, we were trying to think outside the box of something we could still do to bring fun to families because that is our goal, so we came up with our Okie Igloo,” Barnes said.

Barnes has high hopes for the Okie Igloo Village’s expansion in the future. “We’re even hoping to have some special guests maybe like Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red Noise Reindeer, maybe a movie on the lawn anything we can do to bring joy to kids.”

The Okie Igloos are open Monday through Friday until December 31, by reservation only.