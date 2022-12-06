Tulsa Treasures: Historic Video Of Holiday Parades


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 9:36 am

By: News On 6


Jack Frank has been collecting historic films and creating documents about the City of Tulsa for years.

Jack joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to begin a monthly segment called 'Tulsa Treasures,' where he shares historic video from around the city.

On Tuesday, the 6 In The Morning team takes a look at some historic video of holiday parades around Tulsa.

For more information on Jack Frank's films, visit the Tulsa Films website by Clicking Here.
