Kevin Wilson Arrives In Tulsa To Take Over Golden Hurricane Football Program


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 12:31 pm

By: News On 6


Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has landed in Tulsa as he prepares to take over as head coach of the TU football program.

Wilson has spent the previous five seasons as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State and before that was the head coach at Indiana.

Wilson however is no stranger to Oklahoma, he was the offensive coordinator in Norman from 2002 to 2010.

An introductory news conference is set to take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 6th, 2022

November 17th, 2022

November 3rd, 2022

October 28th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022