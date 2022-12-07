Jenks Police Offer Tips On Avoiding Theft This Holiday Season

-

Christmas is just a few weeks away and law enforcement wants everyone to make sure that their gifts and other valuables stay safe this holiday season. According to law enforcement, car burglaries and other property crimes typically increase at this time of year, but there are some ways to make sure the packages you ordered and paid for reach the right people.

According to the Jenks Police Department Master Patrol Officer, Josh Semke, the most important thing to do to keep your valuables safe when you're out shopping is to lock your car door. Semke said that while it may be a simple action, the police department hears less about forced entry into vehicles and more about criminals looking for unlocked doors.

"If you’re going to be out Christmas shopping, see if you can get a little bit closer to the store and always in lighted areas. If you have to lock your valuables, try to lock them in the trunk or keep them very hidden. Like I said, before you go in the store, double-check that door handle. Make sure that your car is locked," Semke said.

If you have packages delivered to your homes, police say there are also things you can do to prevent porch pirates from coming up and taking them away.

"When it comes to delivery, put like maybe a sign or something that tells the delivery driver where you would like the package left. If it’s a larger package, and it’s going to be seen from the roadway, see if you could have that shipped to your nearby postal office and maybe you can pick it up there," Semke said.

For those who happen to have a package stolen off of their porch, the police department will start the investigation with surveillance and questioning the delivery driver. Doorbell cameras are especially helpful in deterring potential porch pirates as well, especially ones that alert anyone who comes up that they are being recorded.