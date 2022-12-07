OSU To Receive Retiring Senator Jim Inhofe's Archives

By: News On 6

Retiring Senator Jim Inhofe announced Wednesday morning that Oklahoma State University will receive the archives of his more than 55-year political career.

Since 1967, Inhofe has served as a state representative and senator, Mayor of Tulsa and then a U.S. Congressman and Senator.

The archives will include things like constituent mail, his schedules, legislative pieces and awards and memorabilia.

“I am proud to have selected Oklahoma State University as my official repository, holding my official papers and other items from my time in public office,” said Inhofe. “In time, OSU will be able to provide access to the collection for students and researchers seeking to understand the history of our state and what we have done together. I am confident in OSU’s ability to preserve these papers, and I look forward to seeing how future students will use them in the course of their studies.”

“After nearly three decades in the United States Senate, Sen. Jim Inhofe’s archive contains a wealth of historical context and information,” said Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum. “We are honored that he has chosen Oklahoma State University, to keep and curate this collection. We thank Sen. Inhofe for his many years of service to our state and nation and for this senatorial archive, which will serve as an invaluable learning tool for students interested in history, public service and more.”