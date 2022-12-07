Doctor Offers Tips To Avoid Injury When Exercising In Cold Weather

-

Doctors have some important reminders before you do any outdoor activities like sports and exercising as winter gets closer.

Dr. Barry Dockery with Utica Park Clinic says exercising outside is good for your mental health, but doing so in cold weather can quickly take a toll on your body. He says the body stiffens up in the cold, which decreases your range of motion.

“When you’re trying to do some of those movements and everything’s real stiff, you’re always at a higher risk of injuring that,” said Dockery.

He says a good warm-up could help prevent a lot of injuries. Dr. Dockery recommends people spend five minutes getting their bodies warm by stretching and moving.

Dressing up for cold weather is also key. Dockery says it’s important to layer up when doing things outdoors.

Knowing your past medical history can also keep you healthy when exposed to chilly temperatures. Dr. Dockery says everyone needs to pay attention to what their body is telling them.

Keeping hydrated is another area that people need to remember to maintain, even when it is cold out.