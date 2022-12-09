OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa

By: News On 6

-

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle.

Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit.

Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck was gone, so troopers say it is unclear what exactly led to the crash.

A wrecker was called in to pull the truck out.