East Central Middle School In Tulsa Cancels Class Due To Staff Shortage


Friday, December 9th 2022, 3:29 pm

By: News On 6


Severe staffing shortages forced Tulsa Public Schools to cancel classes at East Central Middle School.

The district says 23 teachers and staff called out sick on Friday. TPS says the ongoing labor shortage and the current cold and flu season have reduced staffing numbers even further. The district says the school should reopen next week.

