Tulsa Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Returns To Tulsa PAC

Saturday, December 10th 2022, 10:46 am
Tulsa Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” has returned to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
The show debuted Friday night and runs through Dec. 23.
This year is a magical display with local children dancing in the shows as well.
Tulsa Ballet Creative Director Marcello Angelini joined News On 6 Saturday morning to discuss the show.
For ticket information, click here.
