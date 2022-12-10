Tulsa Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Returns To Tulsa PAC


Saturday, December 10th 2022, 10:46 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” has returned to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

The show debuted Friday night and runs through Dec. 23.

This year is a magical display with local children dancing in the shows as well.

Tulsa Ballet Creative Director Marcello Angelini joined News On 6 Saturday morning to discuss the show.

For ticket information, click here.
