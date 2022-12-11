USPS Holiday Shipping Deadline Arriving Soon


Saturday, December 10th 2022, 9:42 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The U.S. Postal Service says you're running out of time to ship holiday packages if you want them delivered by Christmas.

You've got one week left to ship first-class mail and a bit more time if you pay for priority or Priority Express options.

The postal service says this coming week is usually its busiest week for mailing, shipping and delivery.

The post office says it's already accepted 5.9 billion packages and pieces of mail so far this season.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022