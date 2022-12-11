USPS Holiday Shipping Deadline Arriving Soon

By: News On 6

-

The U.S. Postal Service says you're running out of time to ship holiday packages if you want them delivered by Christmas.

You've got one week left to ship first-class mail and a bit more time if you pay for priority or Priority Express options.

The postal service says this coming week is usually its busiest week for mailing, shipping and delivery.

The post office says it's already accepted 5.9 billion packages and pieces of mail so far this season.