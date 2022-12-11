Family Celebrates 26th Eagle Scout Across 3 Generations

Three generations of Eagle Scouts are celebrating another family member joining the highest rank in scouting.

Judah White has spent the last eight years working to become an Eagle Scout, the top rank with Boy Scouts of America.

He is finally earning that title.

“I had a lot of fun doing those merit badges and learning about the different stuff that I could use later in my life,” Judah White said.

Becoming an Eagle Scout is very important to Judah and his family.

He joins 25 other family members, over three generations, who have also earned the title.

"Being a part of that lineage and being able to say I am a part of a family that has twenty plus eagle scouts in the family line, it means a whole lot,” Judah White said.

It started sixty years ago when Judah's grandfather, Jerry, earned the rank.

His grandfather then passed the desire to earn it on to his dad who passed it on to him and his older brother, Jonah.

Judah's dad Jeremy says a lot goes into earning merit badges, which represent skills and lessons learned along the way.

"It's a lot of work sometimes, but I think tradition is worth it,” Jeremy White said. “It's worth seeing that achievement, not only for the achievement for now but the change of the heart and the change of the character and producing that for a lifetime."

Judah's glad he can finally join his family members and is grateful for the bond it created between him, his brother, and his dad.

"It definitely helped me stay close to my brother and my dad,” Judah White said.

They all hope the tradition will continue with future generations of their family.