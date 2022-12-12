Vets Issue Warning To Pet Owners About Canine Influenza

With respiratory illnesses on the rise, experts said people should not only look out for themselves but their pets too.

Across Green Country, veterinarians, like Dr. Mike Jones, are seeing a rise in cases of Canine Influenza.

He wants pet owners to be aware and take steps to keep their pets healthy.

"The big thing about this pet flu is that it's very contagious. So, in a group if one in that group has it, it's going to be almost 100 percent to spreading to all of the dogs," Jones said.

While most cases are mild, Jones said it's best for pet owners to keep their animals away from other animals, so avoid dog parks or daycares until their symptoms go away.

"A third of them are not going to be sick at all. They're going to run around and play, maybe cough a little bit,” Jones said. “A third of them are going to get kind of sick. Not feel well, but still eat, drink, and do that sort of thing. And then that other third is going to feel pretty bad. They're going to get muscle soreness, coughing, wheezing, potential pneumonia, and things like that. That's the third that we are really worried about and want to prevent from getting that sick."

Jones encourages pet owners to get their dogs a flu shot now to stop the spread and minimize their symptoms.

"Especially if you have holiday plans, the holidays are coming up and again get them vaccinated, be prepared and if you're really concerned about these sort of things maybe start thinking about alternate plans for boarding your pet during Christmas,” Jones said.

Jones advises pet owners to call their veterinarian if something seems off with their pet.