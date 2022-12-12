Motorcycle Riders Participate In 43rd Annual ABATE Of Tulsa Toy Run

By: News On 6

-

Thousands of motorcycle riders gathered Saturday to make a very special delivery of toys.

This is the 43rd annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run, part of the U.S. Marin Corps Toys for Tots campaign.

The bikers met up at Tulsa's Expo Square, then followed the parade route to Jenks Riverwalk where they dropped off the toys.

Admission to the toy run was one new and unwrapped toy.