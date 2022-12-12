Motorcycle Riders Participate In 43rd Annual ABATE Of Tulsa Toy Run


Sunday, December 11th 2022, 9:44 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Thousands of motorcycle riders gathered Saturday to make a very special delivery of toys.

This is the 43rd annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run, part of the U.S. Marin Corps Toys for Tots campaign.

The bikers met up at Tulsa's Expo Square, then followed the parade route to Jenks Riverwalk where they dropped off the toys.

Admission to the toy run was one new and unwrapped toy.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 11th, 2022

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022

December 12th, 2022