By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On Dec. 12, 2022

USPS Operation Santa Letters Must Be Mailed Today

Monday is the last day to send Santa Letters for the U.S. Postal Service's Operation Santa.

Operation Santa allows Children and families to send letters to Santa, and adopters working on Santa's behalf will send thoughtful and heartfelt gifts. Letters must be postmarked by Monday, December 12.

For those looking to adopt a letter, the last day to do that is December 19th.

For more information, Click Here.



