Man Suspected Of Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested By Tulsa Police


Tuesday, December 13th 2022, 6:16 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl while he is already on probation for drug convictions.

According to police, when officers pulled over Samuel Boykins Jr., they allegedly found him with a burned straw and tin foil in his lap, items that police say are used for taking drugs.

Police shared a photo that they say is of the fentanyl, digital scales, nearly $10,000 in cash and a gun that Boykins allegedly had with him.
