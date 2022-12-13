Man Suspected Of Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tuesday, December 13th 2022, 6:16 am
Tulsa Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking fentanyl while he is already on probation for drug convictions.
According to police, when officers pulled over Samuel Boykins Jr., they allegedly found him with a burned straw and tin foil in his lap, items that police say are used for taking drugs.
Police shared a photo that they say is of the fentanyl, digital scales, nearly $10,000 in cash and a gun that Boykins allegedly had with him.
December 13th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 13th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 14th, 2022
December 14th, 2022