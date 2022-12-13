Tulsa Public Schools Board Approves New Redistricting Plan

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Public School Board has approved a new redistricting plan.

The board voted five to two on Monday to approve Plan N.

The redistricting plan decides which school member represents their area.

This plan eliminates all split precincts, moves four schools and all of Osage County would be in District 3.

The plan affects nearly 30,000 people.

Last week, a judge ordered the district to halt the process, after two citizens filed a legal challenge to the timing of the filing period for the District 1 seat. The judge is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday morning on that case.