Saint Francis Children's Hospital Collects Toys For Patients

By: News On 6

Saint Francis is using the holidays to collect toys for kids at its Children's Hospital. The hospital said the toys aren't just for Christmas. They're used year-round to help the children.

Staff said they use the toys as rewards to help the kids get through tough treatments, or as celebrations when they go home.

"The hospital can be a really scary place. And for kids, play is how they learn, play is normal. So being able to offer toys, and things that are normal for them, helps them be less scared of the hospital, less scared of our staff," Christina Manley, Saint Francis Children's Hospital said.

Tuesday was the last day to drop off toys, but you can still help the kids through the hospital's wish list. Click here to view the hospital's Amazon Wishlist.