1 In Custody After Early-Morning Chase With Tulsa Police

By: News On 6

A man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of leading officers on a nearly hour-long chase, according to Tulsa Police.

Police say its Flock camera system alerted officers to a stolen truck near I-44 and Peoria at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers tried to stop the driver, he refused, leading officers on a 50-minute chase.

Police say the suspect led officers along 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway, then all the way back to downtown Tulsa and Highway 75.

Police say with the help of OHP they were able to put out stop sticks and flatten two of the tires on the truck.

Officers say the suspect then led them to a neighborhood near the Admiral and Memorial where the chase came to an end.

The driver was arrested and a female passenger and her puppy were let go, according to police.