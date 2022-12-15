Oasis Fresh Market Gives Back With 'Oasis Wonderland' Event

Thursday, December 15th 2022, 4:03 pm
Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community. This weekend the grocery store is hosting a special Christmas event. Santa will be there and families in need can also get a little help and encouragement during the holidays.
Aaron Johnson from Oasis Fresh Market joined News On 6 to tell us more about the event and how you can help. See More Details HERE
