Oasis Fresh Market Gives Back With 'Oasis Wonderland' Event


Thursday, December 15th 2022, 4:03 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community. This weekend the grocery store is hosting a special Christmas event. Santa will be there and families in need can also get a little help and encouragement during the holidays.

Aaron Johnson from Oasis Fresh Market joined News On 6 to tell us more about the event and how you can help. See More Details HERE
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 15th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022