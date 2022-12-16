Rogers State University Announces New Chemical Engineering Program

-

Rogers State said there's a big demand for chemical engineering graduates, but not many in-state programs for it. The university said this offering will be a boost for companies in northeast Oklahoma.

“Engineering is a big deal. It’s a difficult deal, but this is what we’re supposed to do to serve our clients in business and industry and give our students who are place bound the opportunity,” RSU President, Dr. Larry Rice said.

Rice said RSU’s new Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering launches in the fall of 2023. It's the first engineering degree the university has offered.

"Claremore has had a rich history in the oil and gas sector and more recently over the last past decade has invested in the aerospace industry,” Executive Director of Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority, Meggie Froman-Knight said.

Chemical Engineering degrees can apply to several industries, including oil and gas, as well as many companies that are at the port of Catoosa.

“We know that there’s a strong niche in northeastern Oklahoma for STEM prepared students. This is simply going to add to that program,” Dr. Keith Martin, the Dean of School of Arts and Science said.

Martin, who wrote the degree program, said there’s not only a desire, but a demand for the university to offer it.

He said the program will be great for students who can’t afford other schools and want to stay nearby.

“Northeastern Oklahoma north of Highway-412, east of Interstate-75, that’s the sector those counties are what we draw, but it’s amazing where we draw from,” Martin said.

Classes will only be offered on the Claremore campus initially and students can apply now.

Click here to learn more about the program.