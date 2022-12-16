Broken Arrow Public Schools Receives Nearly $100,000 From PSO Incentive Program

-

Broken Arrow Public Schools received nearly $100,000 from PSO.

The district is part of a program that encourages schools, businesses, churches, and municipalities to reduce their energy use when demand is high in the summer.

PSO said 64 school districts across this side of the state, including TPS, Union and Sand Springs, took part in PSO's Peak Performers program this year; and Broken Arrow is receiving the largest payment.

While students and teachers are busy in their classrooms, Jadon Dykes is keeping an eye on the temperature in their rooms. He can do the work remotely, from his phone.

"I can check classroom temperatures. I can also see the schedule, is right now occupied on everything,” Dykes said. "Everyday I try to make staff and students as comfortable as possible.”

This year that work, especially from June through September, earned the district a check for $99,747.74.

It is the biggest check the district has ever seen from the PSO incentive program.

"We put a lot of work into it over the summer and it's nice to see that hard work get paid off,” Dykes said.

Dykes said over the last six years, Broken Arrow Public Schools has received almost half a million dollars through the program.

PSO said on the hottest days of summer, it relies on what it calls "Peak Performers" to voluntarily reduce their energy use.

While there are not many people in school buildings during the summer, Dykes said the students and staff who are there don't have to suffer in the heat.

"They have override buttons that they can press in each classroom so if they're working in one classroom they can be nice and comfortable in there,” he said. “The rest of the building will be saving energy and pumping up that check."

He said the district plans to use the money to upgrade the energy management system that helped them get to this point in the first place.