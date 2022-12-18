Santa Arrives At Tulsa Air & Space Museum In Helicopter

By: News On 6

Santa showed up to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum in style on Saturday.

Saint Nick ditched his sleigh for a helicopter as he flew in for some holiday cheer.

Once he landed, kids got to take pictures with him and Mrs. Claus as they handed in their last-minute with lists.

Organizers say it's a unique twist on a classic holiday tradition.

"It allows you to come in, come see the museum, we've got it decorated in the Christmas spirit, it's exciting, but also goes back to our roots in aviation," said Alex London.

Families were also treated to a showing of The Polar Express in the planetarium.