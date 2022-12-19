Hanukkah Memorial Lit Up At Tulsa's Gathering Place


Sunday, December 18th 2022, 9:33 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A nine-foot Hanukkah menorah is now lit up at Tulsa's Gathering Place.

Tulsa's Chabad lit the public monument Sunday night, marking day one of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

There was a dazzling glow show, hot latkes, which are potato pancakes and other traditional Hanukkah food.

The show of Jewish pride also comes as a response to a recent rise in antisemitism.

"The message of the menorah is.. to bring light and warmth to that kind of area which would otherwise be dark," said Rabbi Yehuda Weg.

Participants also got menorahs and candles to take home.

Sunday's event was organized by Chabad Tulsa.

Gathering Place's official Hanukkah celebration is on Thursday.

