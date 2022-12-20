New Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Navigate The Court System

By: News On 6

-

A new Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who are arrested, or charged with a crime, navigate the court system.

The court system can be confusing and hard to keep up with for anyone who is not a lawyer or a judge.

'Justice Link' is stepping in to help people get rides to court, stay up to date with their cases and keep them out of the legal system in the future.

News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter was live on Tuesday with details.







