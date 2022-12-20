Watch: Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus Discusses Staying Healthy This Holiday Season

Tuesday, December 20th 2022, 8:59 am
A lot of folks are planning to travel over the holidays and with all the sickness that's going around, how do you prepare when it comes to your children?
Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to share some suggestions on how to keep you and your family healthy for the holidays.
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022