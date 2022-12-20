Attractions Along Route 66 Light Up For Christmas

Tuesday, December 20th 2022, 4:44 pm
The Mother Road is gearing up for the holidays.
Several sites and attractions along Route 66 are lit up for Christmas and make the perfect activity if you're looking for something to do with your family.
Wade Bray and Ken Busby joined us to talk more about the attractions along Mother Road as well as a big event on Route 66 happening next year.
December 20th, 2022
