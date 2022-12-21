Mechanic, AAA Talk About Preparing Your Car For Winter Weather

-

Before bitter cold temperatures move into Green Country, mechanics and AAA said it is important to get your car ready for winter weather.

Experts said if your car battery is at least three years old, it is one of the first things you should be thinking about ahead of the winter weather.

As Christmas gets closer, so does the drop in temperatures.

With more Oklahomans expected to be on the road than last year during the holidays, AAA is expecting to get a major increase in calls for roadside assistance.

"It's critical that people take action before the cold arrives,” AAA Oklahoma spokesperson, Leslie Gamble said.

At 4 Star Import, mechanics said there are several things drivers can do to prepare for any cold snap.

"Most importantly, make sure your antifreeze is in good shape,” 4 Star Import Owner, Quinton Hembree said.

Hembree said it is also important to check your tire pressure and don't forget the wiper blades.

“When your wiper blades get really bad you'll see little ridges and not a smooth, straight surface,” he said.

Gamble said car batteries should be on everyone's mind.

"Car batteries lose 30 percent of their power as temperatures drop below freezing and that is the number one concern that we at AAA have right now,” Gamble said.

With gas prices down, and everyone eager to get to their families, Gamble said there is a few more things to keep in mind before hitting the road.

"If you are going anywhere, you want to have a charged up cell phone with you. You want to have warm blankets,” she said.