By: News On 6

AAA Responds To Over 900 Calls For Help During Winter Weather

AAA responded to just under 1,000 calls on Thursday amid the winter weather conditions.

The service says it received more than 906-calls for help across the state.

Over 400 of those were in Green Country and in the Tulsa metro.

Just over 350 were in the Oklahoma City area, with rest in other, rural areas of the state.

AAA says the most common calls were those asking for a tow after sliding off the road, followed by battery failures and flat tires.

AAA urges drivers to avoid driving in the extreme temperatures unless they have to.