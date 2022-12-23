Tulsa Man Shares His Reason For Unicycling Shirtless During Frigid Temps

-

During Thursday's winter storm, video of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt, waving an American flag went viral. Hundreds of thousands of people have seen him riding in the frigid temperatures.

So, News On 6 decided to speak with the man and find out more.

Josiah Ferrill says he just likes to put smiles on people's faces.

"I just know if I was riding down the street and I saw somebody on a unicycle, I'd go what in the heck, I don't know I know it would make me feel a little something," he said.

Matt Reeves shared the video online and with News On 6, and it took off from there.

Josiah says he does this every day and wasn't going to let the cold stop him.

"Since it was snowing, I felt like I needed a little bit of an extra 'umph' in motivation, and the American flag always motivates me, so just holding it out in front of me was really giving me that drive," he said.

He says not wearing a shirt comes from doing Cold Exposure Therapy for the last few months, and he's prepared his body for cold temperatures.

"I obviously still wear gloves, and I still wear a hat and shoes, because I can pump a lot of warm blood through my body, but it's still hard to get it out to the extremities," he said.

He says he started riding a unicycle about 10 years ago as an outlet for some things in his personal life he was going through, and now it's become a form of therapy for him.

"I love putting myself voluntarily in a state of shock, and stress. I love the feeling of endorphins and adrenaline, and really controlling that," he said.

He says he's glad the video has put smiles on people's faces and wants to encourage people to find a hobby that brings them joy.

"God gave me these gifts, anybody can do this, all it takes is failing a good trillion times, and keeping your head up and just keep going, there's really nothing special about me, you just got to look up to the sky, that's where it's at," he said.