AAA Study: More Drivers Admitting To Speeding, DUI


Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 4:33 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

AAA says it's seeing an increase in dangerous driving behaviors across the country.

According to a new study, the organization says more drivers are admitting to speeding, running red lights and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Associatioin, more than half of serious injuries or fatal crashes involve someone driving under the influence.

Oklahoma saw a 16 percent increase in fatal crashes last year.

