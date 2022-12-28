Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In Tulsa


Wednesday, December 28th 2022, 6:11 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police are investigating a shooting in Tulsa that left one person injured on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened near 41st Street North and Lewis Avenue. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the groin and foot. Police say they are expected to survive.

Officers have not yet made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 28th, 2022

December 29th, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 29th, 2022

December 29th, 2022