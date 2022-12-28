Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In Tulsa

By: News On 6

-

Police are investigating a shooting in Tulsa that left one person injured on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened near 41st Street North and Lewis Avenue. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the groin and foot. Police say they are expected to survive.

Officers have not yet made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.