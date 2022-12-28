By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Stacey Jones from the OSU Extension doing some Savory Cheddar Muffins.

Ingredients: 1 egg, beaten 1 cup of milk 4 TBSP of melted butter 2 cups of all-purpose flour 3 tsp. baking powder 2 ½ tsp. garlic salt 1 tsp. Italian seasoning ¾ cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese 2 TBSP additional butter for brushing muffin tops

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease or line a muffin tin

2. Beat together the milk, eggs, and melted butter.

3. In another bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, garlic salt, and Italian seasoning. Stir.

4. Spoon the dough into the prepared muffin tins.

5. Bake for 20 minutes or until the tops are springy.

6. While the muffins are still warm, brush tops with melted butter.