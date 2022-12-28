Green Country Man Thankful To Be Home After Travel Nightmares

-

Travel nightmares are still happening for people all over the country and in Tulsa.

Jeremey Penny said his family's journey back to Tulsa was exhausting and long, but doesn't compare to other travel stories he's heard.

Jeremey has never been so thankful to be back in Tulsa, tending to his horses on his family's land.

"When you come down the turnpike you can see the Hard Rock lights. It's like, 'oh my god, it's good to see those.'"

His family had booked a trip to Tampa on Southwest and they left last Thursday.

"Get to Dallas, flights delayed, pushed back, pushed back," Jeremy said. "We finally make it to Tampa."

He and his wife and their two daughters, ages two and 16, and his in-laws enjoyed their Christmas in Florida and were set to come home Monday. Trouble started when they arrived in Chicago.

"You notice cancel, not a big deal. You think, 'they'll put me on the next flight,' then you go look on the screen and every flight from Southwest is canceled and its just like, 'what are we gonna do?'"

Jeremey took a video of the baggage piling up in Chicago Midway.

He was told they would have to stay until December 31, which wasn't going to work.

Since there were no rental cars under $1,600, his family had to Uber to Chicago O'Hare an hour away to get another car and make the 11 hour drive.

"We still spent 800 bucks for a car just to drive one way," he said.

Jeremey said he's grateful they're home and safe, and knows he's just one of thousands of horror stories.

"What can you do, you gotta roll with the punches," said Jeremy.

His family's luggage is still missing. But Jeremey said he knows at this point, it's out of his control.