Pet of the Week: Roger


Friday, December 30th 2022, 12:50 pm

By: News On 6


It's Friday and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week.

This is Roger, a 1-year-old terrier mix who was rescued after being dumped along a road in southern Oklahoma. He's great with other dogs but will bark at cats, though that's as far as he'll take it. He's shy at first, but once he gets to know you he will be your best buddy. He's a gentle soul with a loving nature.

If you'd like to adopt Roger, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.
