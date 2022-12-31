Caught On Camera: Mountain Lion Spotted In Latimer County


Saturday, December 31st 2022, 3:10 pm

By: News On 6


LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. -

An Oklahoma man’s trail camera captured images of a mountain lion in Latimer County. 

Josh Smith shared these photos of the big cat on his property east of Hartshorne, Okla. They were taken just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. 

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed the photos were taken on Smith’s property. 

ODWC started keeping records of mountain lion sightings in 2002 and had confirmed more than 50 sightings in that time. This is first big cat that ODWC has documented in Latimer County. 

Anyone with evidence of a mountain lion, or a sighting, can report it on ODWC’s mountain lion report page by clicking here.
