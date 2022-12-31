Crash On Highway 75 Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Okmulgee County

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 75.

The OHP said Dawson Sumner of Beggs, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Happy Camp Road by authorities.

Sumner was the passenger in a 2019 Ford Mustang that crashed just before 5 a.m.

The driver and passenger in the Mustang were treated and released from the hospital, OHP says.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 2014 Ford F150, were also treated and released from a Tulsa hospital.

The cause of the crash and condition of the driver is still under investigation.

OHP said the the Mustang was burnt up when authorities assessed the scene.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.