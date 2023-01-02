1 In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Car Dealership Burglary

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police arrested one person, and are searching for others after the trio attempted to break into cars at a dealership near South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street.

Police said the three people were trying to break into customers' cars waiting to have work done on them at the Bob Moore Jeep Dealership

There is no word on if the suspects were able to get ahold of anyone's belongings before fleeing.