1 In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Car Dealership Burglary


Monday, January 2nd 2023, 7:55 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested one person, and are searching for others after the trio attempted to break into cars at a dealership near South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street.

Police said the three people were trying to break into customers' cars waiting to have work done on them at the Bob Moore Jeep Dealership

There is no word on if the suspects were able to get ahold of anyone's belongings before fleeing.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 2nd, 2023

January 1st, 2023

January 1st, 2023

December 31st, 2022

Top Headlines

January 2nd, 2023

January 2nd, 2023

January 2nd, 2023

January 2nd, 2023